One dead after motorcycle vs. car crash

By Jane Nicholson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MAHTOWA TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - One man is dead after a crash in Mahtowa Township Wednesday night.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County Road 61 and County Road 4.

One man driving his car was turning south onto County Road 61 from County Road 4 while a man driving a motorcycle was heading north on 61.

The motorcyclist hit the car when the car crossed into the intersection.

The motorcyclist died as a result of the crash.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was treated on-site.

There were no other passengers either in the car or on the motorcycle.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The names of the two drivers involved have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

