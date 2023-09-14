Northern Life team, Briggs’ dog deliver football predictions

By Ryan Haff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With the NFL season underway, and the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night, we wanted to start a friendly competition to see who can guess the winners for each Packers’ and Vikings’ game.

Briggs’ dog, Harry, is also joining in on the fun, delivering his own picks from home.

Be sure to watch on Fridays (and Thursday on September 28) to see how everybody is doing.

Miss the action? Find our full episodes on YouTube here. Be sure to subscribe!

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after motorcycle vs. car crash
Rollover crash on Garfield Avenue
Rollover crash in Duluth backs up traffic on Blatnik Bridge
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Flash flooding caused erosion at a downtown Duluth construction site. Crews are spending...
UPDATE: Superior Street reopens after flash flood caused significant erosion
No citations issued for public recreational marijuana smoking in Duluth

Latest News

Dave Anderson joins Northern Life
Dave Anderson joins Northern Life to discuss award, Northland memories
Duluth Oktoberfestival
What fun you can expect this weekend at Duluth Oktoberfestival
What fun you can expect this weekend at Duluth Oktoberfestival
Dave Anderson joins Northern Life to discuss award, Northland memories