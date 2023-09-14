Harmony House turns into petting zoo for Assisted Living Week
SUPERIOR, WI (Northern News Now) - A Superior assisted living facility had a farm brought to them as part of National Assisted Living Week.
The Harmony House Assisted Living facility gave residents the opportunity to spend time outside, socializing while petting the different animal visitors.
The animals included goats, alpacas, rabbits and even a cow.
Residents’ family members were also invited to join the fun and enjoy ice cream served by Harmony House.
The animals were brought to Harmony House by a local organization out of Solon Springs.
The annual week-long celebration is put on by the American Healthcare Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL).
