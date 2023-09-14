Harmony House turns into petting zoo for Assisted Living Week

SUPERIOR, WI (Northern News Now) - A Superior assisted living facility had a farm brought to them as part of National Assisted Living Week.

The Harmony House Assisted Living facility gave residents the opportunity to spend time outside, socializing while petting the different animal visitors.

The animals included goats, alpacas, rabbits and even a cow.

Harmony House's "petting zoo" for National Assisted Living Week. (Northern News Now)

Residents’ family members were also invited to join the fun and enjoy ice cream served by Harmony House.

The animals were brought to Harmony House by a local organization out of Solon Springs.

The annual week-long celebration is put on by the American Healthcare Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL).

Harmony House resident petting one of the goats. (Northern News Now)

Two of the alpacas at the Harmony House "petting zoo". (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.