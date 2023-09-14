Harmony House turns into petting zoo for Assisted Living Week

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI (Northern News Now) - A Superior assisted living facility had a farm brought to them as part of National Assisted Living Week.

The Harmony House Assisted Living facility gave residents the opportunity to spend time outside, socializing while petting the different animal visitors.

The animals included goats, alpacas, rabbits and even a cow.

Harmony House's "petting zoo" for National Assisted Living Week.
Harmony House's "petting zoo" for National Assisted Living Week.(Northern News Now)

Residents’ family members were also invited to join the fun and enjoy ice cream served by Harmony House.

The animals were brought to Harmony House by a local organization out of Solon Springs.

The annual week-long celebration is put on by the American Healthcare Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL).

Harmony House resident petting one of the goats.
Harmony House resident petting one of the goats.(Northern News Now)
Two of the alpacas at the Harmony House "petting zoo".
Two of the alpacas at the Harmony House "petting zoo".(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding caused erosion at a downtown Duluth construction site. Crews are spending...
UPDATE: Superior Street reopens after flash flood caused significant erosion
Rollover crash on Garfield Avenue
Rollover crash in Duluth backs up traffic on Blatnik Bridge
Jury selection started for the trial of a Superior man accused of killing and dismembering...
Superior Man receives maximum sentence for murder, dismemberment
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
Northern News Now
A dreary day Tuesday followed by a cold morning Wednesday

Latest News

Northland woman starts the conversation.
Northland woman shares her mental health struggles during Suicide Awareness Month
Preview: UMD Men's Hockey prepares for 2023-24 season
"Petting zoo" visits Superior Harmony House Assisted Living
Duluth suicide survivor speaks out about the stigma