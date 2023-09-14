Dave Anderson joins Northern Life to discuss award, Northland memories

By Ryan Haff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Earlier this month, Northern News Now was proud to announce longtime meteorologist Dave Anderson has been inducted into the prestigious Upper Midwest Regional Emmy’s Silver Circle.

The award recognizes individuals from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and the Dakotas who have made a “significant contribution to television well above and what’s required” for 25 or more years.

Dave joined Briggs and Hunter to chat more about the honor, as well as what his path has been like getting to this point.

He will be honored at the Twin Cities gala on October 14.

For more on Dave’s induction, click here.

