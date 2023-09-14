City by City: Grand Rapids, Marble, Duluth

Grand Rapids, MN- Minnesota’s largest logging expo returns to Grand Rapids. The 69th North Star Expo runs Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16. The two-day event is held at the Itasca County Fairgrounds and admission is free. The expo highlights 100 vendors featuring over $15 million in the latest logging, trucking and sawmill equipment and technology. There will also be contests to allow attendees to show off their skills and knowledge. Returning will be the high school stewardship program which students from across the state attend to get a first-hand look at the industry and potential jobs.

Marble, MN- The intersection of Highway 169 and County Road 80 will be closed beginning Monday, September 18. MnDOT crews will be replacing a culvert. It is expected to reopen on Friday, September 22. Traffic will be redirected to Ethel Street.

Duluth, MN- Two churches will be hosting celebrations in September. New Life Lutheran Church is holding a grand opening service at their new building. The worship service will be on Sunday, September 17 at 9 a.m. followed by fellowship. The new location is located just north of Costco. Additionally, St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Gary-New Duluth is celebrating 100 years from September 15-17. The centennial celebration will feature traditional foods and additional services.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

