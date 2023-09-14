Biwabik man faces charges for Saturday morning shooting

BIWABIK, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Biwabik man faces charges, accused in a shooting near the Lakeland mobile home park.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The caller told officers that someone had shot at his car through the car’s window.

Dispatchers then received a call from the shooter.

He told 911 that he shot at a vehicle that rammed into his parked car.

Authorities say the shooter was later taken into custody and charged with several felony-level offenses.

The driver whose vehicle was shot at was not injured.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office believes that this is an isolated incident and it remains under investigation.

