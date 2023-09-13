Sunshine Wednesday after a cool start, followed by a mild day Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Today will start off cool with our morning lows hitting the 30′s away from the immediate shoreline. We recover nicely with sunny skies and a high of 62 in Duluth with low 60′s region wide and a light SE breeze at 4-8 mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will feature a cold start for some interior Wisconsin, followed by mostly sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees in Duluth with 70′s for most of the region. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph. Clouds will fill in during the late afternoon and evening with some rain and thunderstorms overnight ahead of a warm front, with a 70% chance of rain.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday will see a small chance of lingering showers in the morning followed by breaks of sun throughout the day, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. High’s will be in the lower 70′s with winds out of the W at 5-10 mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.