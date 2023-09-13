Sunshine Wednesday after a cool start, followed by a mild day Thursday
WEDNESDAY: Today will start off cool with our morning lows hitting the 30′s away from the immediate shoreline. We recover nicely with sunny skies and a high of 62 in Duluth with low 60′s region wide and a light SE breeze at 4-8 mph.
THURSDAY: Tomorrow will feature a cold start for some interior Wisconsin, followed by mostly sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees in Duluth with 70′s for most of the region. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph. Clouds will fill in during the late afternoon and evening with some rain and thunderstorms overnight ahead of a warm front, with a 70% chance of rain.
FRIDAY: Friday will see a small chance of lingering showers in the morning followed by breaks of sun throughout the day, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. High’s will be in the lower 70′s with winds out of the W at 5-10 mph.
