Prep Volleyball: Hermantown remains unbeaten while Proctor rallies in 5 sets over Rock Ridge and Superior falls at home

Tuesday night saw prep volleyball games throughout the Northland.
By Alexis Bass and Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night, there were a handful of prep volleyball teams that competed across the northland.

MSHSL

Hermantown 3 Greenway 0

Proctor 3 Rock Ridge 2

WIAA

Eau Claire North 3 Superior 1

