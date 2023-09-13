Prep Volleyball: Hermantown remains unbeaten while Proctor rallies in 5 sets over Rock Ridge and Superior falls at home
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night, there were a handful of prep volleyball teams that competed across the northland.
MSHSL
Hermantown 3 Greenway 0
Proctor 3 Rock Ridge 2
WIAA
Eau Claire North 3 Superior 1
