No citations issued for public recreational marijuana smoking in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday Duluth city councilors unanimously voted to reduce fines for people who violate the smoking ordinance in the city including both tobacco and recreational marijuana.

Nobody ever faced that stiffer fine for recreational marijuana.

The Duluth Police Department tells Northern News Now, no citations were issued from the time the higher penalty was first enacted to the time of the reduced penalties passing.

The reduced fines are now $25 dollars for a first violation, $50 for a second, and $75 for a third or subsequent violation.

The new fines are an amendment to the previously existing fine made in August of $75 for a first violation, $125 for the second, and $300 thereon.

The charge, which is a petty misdemeanor, prohibits smoking or vaping in any city park and near medical facilities among other places.

The includes public places where tobacco was already regulated.

One person was cited for violating the tobacco use ordinance since mid-August.

