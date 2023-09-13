New survey finds housing and homelessness to be biggest concerns of Duluthians

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- There were few surprises to be found in the results of a survey of residents the Duluth Area Chamber Foundation released.

“Not surprised by the results in general,” said Dan Fanning, the Executive Director of the Duluth Area Chamber Foundation. “It’s the same sort of topics we have been hearing about for a while.”

More than 300 Duluth residents filled out the Chamber Foundation survey in August, identifying their top concerns with the city.

Chamber Foundation survey finds housing to be main concern among residents. (Northern News Now)

Duluthians identifying homelessness, lack of affordable housing, downtown safety, taxes, street conditions and workforce challenges as the top issues, with homelessness and affordable housing taking a big lead.

“We wanted to make sure what we were hearing from our businesses and our members is correlating with our general public,” said Fanning.

The Chamber Foundation is now taking the survey findings to help them prioritize the areas of concern in their work to improve the community.

“We are not looking to point out the good things or the bad things,” said Fanning. “We are looking to really point out where the opportunities are, where the challenges are, where we as the Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation have an impact.”

Chamber Foundation leaders say there have been improvements on housing, including adding 1,700 new housing units available in Duluth over the last few years.

“So, the good news is, it feels like we are trending in the right direction,” said Fanning. “We just don’t want to rest on those laurels. If anything, we want to double down on those efforts.”

Efforts that include affordable housing projects, like the HRA’s Fairmont Cottage Villages recently made available in August.

The Chamber Foundation looking to continue projects with local housing organizations, so they can continue making the improvements residents want to see.

“Even though we are making more progress, maybe in recent years, we still have a long way to go to get caught up so that supply equals the demand,” said Jeff Corey, the Executive Director of One Roof.

Leaders at One Roof making a point of saying, the housing issue is not unique to Duluth, but it’s happening all over the state.

That is why the Chamber Foundation, along with One Roof have been working together at the state capitol to find state funding in support of their housing efforts.

“Working in that way with the Chamber and the city, we can push forward to have more resources for housing and have project ready that we can get that investment in,” said Corey.

Those at the Chamber Foundation saying the survey helped them solidify their plans to continue their investments in adding housing to the area.

Fanning adds that the Foundation will conduct a similar survey with the business community to highlight the top priorities for local businesses in our area.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.