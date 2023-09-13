Frost may tickle Northland gardens again Wednesday night and Thursday morning

Northern News Now Evening Forecast 09/13/2023
By Hunter McCullough and Dave Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY EVENING: Skies will continue to be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows dipping into the 30s and 40s. Areas away from Lake Superior may see patchy frost, but it won’t be quite as cold as this morning. Patchy fog will also be possible.

THURSDAY: The first half of the day will be mostly clear with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Clouds increase toward the afternoon and evening with showers and rumbles of thunder moving in from west to east through Friday morning.

A round of rain will be ready to roll Thursday night and Friday
FRIDAY: Showers will be likely early, then we’ll see a chance for scattered showers and rumbles of thunder continue throughout the day. Our chance goes down as we head into Saturday.

SATURDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs reach the 60s for most areas with lows in the 40s and upper 30s.

The week ahead will be reasonably dry and reasonably warm, too.
Northern News Now
