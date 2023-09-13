College football player dies after practice, school officials confirm

A Sacramento City College football player died Monday after football practice. (Source: KCRA, Mcallister Family, Stacy Breckenridge, Excel Photography)
By Michelle Bandur, KCRA
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Loved ones in California are remembering a young man who had one of the biggest smiles and an even bigger heart.

That’s how those who knew and loved Justin McAllister remember him.

According to school officials, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle for Sacramento City College died Monday after football practice.

This was his first season at the city college after transferring from Western Oregon University.

And he wasn’t a stranger to the Sacramento community as he graduated from nearby Delta High School in 2022.

Principal Craig Cornelson says the community has deep connections with McAllister and he left his mark at the school.

“It’s devastating. He performed at the highest level and did everything seriously with a good heart,” Cornelson said.

At Delta High, McAllister starred in three sports: football, basketball and baseball.

McAllister left his high school classmates with a quote saying “It goes by fast” in their senior yearbook.

“It kind of helps us reflect on what’s important,” Cornelson said. “We have to make the most of what we have and put our best foot forward.”

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding caused erosion at a downtown Duluth construction site. Crews are spending...
UPDATE: Superior Street reopens after flash flood caused significant erosion
Rollover crash on Garfield Avenue
Rollover crash in Duluth backs up traffic on Blatnik Bridge
Jury selection started for the trial of a Superior man accused of killing and dismembering...
Superior Man receives maximum sentence for murder, dismemberment
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
Northern News Now
A dreary day Tuesday followed by a cold morning Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
A federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal. Issue likely to be decided by US Supreme Court
The two candidates running for Duluth mayor shared a spotlight on a stage for the first time...
Duluth mayoral candidates share forum stage for first time
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. (AP...
Leaving Google’s search engine isn’t easy, government witness says in antitrust case
The two candidates running for Duluth mayor shared a spotlight on a stage for the first time...
Duluth mayoral candidates share stage for first time