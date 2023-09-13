City by City: Superior, Hayward, Virginia

Superior, WI- The Douglas County YMCA is hosting Welcome Week September 18 - 23. Welcome Week is a YMCA event held across the country that gets residents involved with the mission and services of their local Y. During those days, admittance to the YMCA will be free and events will include pickleball, a demo night and a childcare open house. Saturday will be Community Day in partnership with local groups. At the event, there will be a bouncy house, dunk tank and more!

Hayward, WI- The documentary “Ovarian Cancer and Early Detection: The Story of a Northwoods Community Making a Difference” will make its world premiere at the Park Center on Thursday, September 14. The film focuses on Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness and how that group contributes to early detection. It also focuses on the partnership with Penn Vet Working Dog Center’s Canine Scent Detection Program. Live music will start at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:15 p.m.

Virginia, MN- Lyric Youth Arts Theatre Education is hosting introduction auditions for The Wizard of Oz on Monday, September 18, and Tuesday, September 19. All students in grades three through 12 are welcome. Casting will be based on experience and past participation, but everyone will get a role. Practice will continue Mondays through Thursdays. Auditions will be held at Lyric’s Annex from 4-6 p.m. Performances will be held at the Eveleth Auditorium in November.

