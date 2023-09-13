65 days until 65th Christmas City Parade

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Even in September, the Northern News Now team is already thinking about and preparing for an annual Christmas tradition in Downtown Duluth.

The 65th Christmas City of the North Parade is taking place on November 17, and parade producer Heidi Stang joined the Northern Life team to discuss what all goes into the big day!

If you’re looking to register your organization for the event, you can find more information here.

For high school band registration, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.