Vikings VP to visit UMD for Distinguished Speakers event

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Labovitz School of Business and Economics is continuing its Distinguished Speakers event this fall.

On October 9, Vice President of Social Impact for the Minnesota Vikings Brett Taber will be coming to the University of Minnesota Duluth Campus.

Taber has been with the Vikings since 2007 and now oversees all community engagement and philanthropic efforts for the team.

Taber’s presentation is titled More Than a Game: Inspiration and Impact Created Through the Power of Sport.

The Monday event is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. in the UMD Weber Music Hall with a reception and refreshments immediately following.

The event is free and open to the public but does require registration for the event by September 29.

If you wish to go to the event register for the event by clicking here.

