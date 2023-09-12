Superior girl’s high school hockey coach receives national recognition

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - After a trip to the Division I State Championship this past season the Superior Spartans girl’s hockey coach earned the Coach of the Year award from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Doug Trentor led the Spartans to a 20-6 overall record before finishing as the WIAA Division I State Runner-Up.

The Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association also voted Trentor the state’s Coach of the Year.

The national award is handed out yearly, with State-level recipients being considered for the NFHS Sectional recognition. Then finally a National Coach of the Year is chosen from the sectional winners.

Award recipients are selected based on various criteria, including their coaching record, background, coaching honors, and involvement in community and school organizations.

