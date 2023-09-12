Superior girl’s high school hockey coach receives national recognition

Doug Trentor named the National Federation of State High School Associations Coach of the Year.
Superior girl's hockey head coach Doug Trentor named National Coach of the Year
Superior girl's hockey head coach Doug Trentor named National Coach of the Year(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - After a trip to the Division I State Championship this past season the Superior Spartans girl’s hockey coach earned the Coach of the Year award from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Doug Trentor led the Spartans to a 20-6 overall record before finishing as the WIAA Division I State Runner-Up.

The Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association also voted Trentor the state’s Coach of the Year.

The national award is handed out yearly, with State-level recipients being considered for the NFHS Sectional recognition. Then finally a National Coach of the Year is chosen from the sectional winners.

Award recipients are selected based on various criteria, including their coaching record, background, coaching honors, and involvement in community and school organizations.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die, one critically injured in vehicle crash near Floodwood
UPDATE: Authorities identify people involved in fatal vehicle crash near Floodwood Saturday
One person dead after train and vehicle collision Saturday in Sawyer Township
One person dead after train and vehicle collision Saturday in Sawyer Township
Lincoln Brennan, 4 months, has a very rare brain tumor, known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid....
Parents face uncertainty as 4-month-old son fights rare brain tumor
Northlanders hold fundraiser for local family with mounting medical bills
Northlanders hold fundraiser for local families with mounting medical bills
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener

Latest News

Grandma's Marathon logo 2024
Grandma’s Marathon earns Gold Level Responsible Sport Certification
UMD hosts Up North Tournament and finishes 3-1.
UMD Volleyball wins both matches at Up North Tournament
UMD Volleyball picks up victories in the Up North Tournament
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras reacts against the New York Yankees during the ninth...
Loáisiga allowed go-ahead homer to Taylor in Yankees’ 9-2 loss to Brewers after honoring 1998 team