Second body recovered two weeks after boat sank in Lake Michigan

Authorities say they have recovered the body of a 63-year-old man in Lake Michigan two weeks after a fishing boat carrying five people sank
(WLUC)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCADIA, Mich. (AP) — Authorities recovered the body of a 63-year-old man in Lake Michigan, one of two people who died when a fishing boat sank in late August off Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.

The body of Merl McVay was found in deep water Monday, a few miles from the Arcadia pier in Manistee County, the sheriff's office said.

Minnie Batchelder, 77, also died following the boat mishap on Aug. 27.

Search crews from various agencies “often battled challenging conditions during this effort,” Sheriff Brian Gutowski said, referring to weather and waves. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McVay as they continue to cope with this tragedy.”

Three other people — ages 69, 71 and 82 — were rescued by another boat, authorities said.

Most Read

Flash flooding caused erosion at a downtown Duluth construction site. Crews are spending...
UPDATE: Flash flood leads to erosion in downtown Duluth construction site, major intersection closed
Lincoln Brennan, 4 months, has a very rare brain tumor, known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid....
Parents face uncertainty as 4-month-old son fights rare brain tumor
148th Fighter Wing
How the 148th Fighter Wing stepped up in the wake of 9/11
Northlanders hold fundraiser for local family with mounting medical bills
Northlanders hold fundraiser for local families with mounting medical bills
Superior girl's hockey head coach Doug Trentor named National Coach of the Year
Superior girl’s high school hockey coach receives national recognition

Latest News

Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot says he should have called police
Court Generic
A Minnesota meat processing plant accused of hiring minors agrees to pay $300K in penalties; issues statement
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor
Veterans generic
Remains identified of Michigan airman who died in crash following WWII bombing raid on Japan