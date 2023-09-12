Ryan becomes Champ the Bulldog at UMD

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With the launch of Northern Life, the team is excited to share their new segment every Tuesday called ‘The Blindfold.’

Every week, one of the hosts will be surprised with an experience unknown to them beforehand.

This week, Ryan arrived on UMD’s campus to learn he was going to become Champ the Bulldog during the college’s football season opener.

