Rollover crash in Duluth backs up traffic on Blatnik Bridge

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A rollover crash has backed up traffic on Garfield Avenue in Duluth.

The crash occurred after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Due to the crash, northbound traffic on the Blatnik Bridge is affected.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.

However, no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

