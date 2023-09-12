Rollover crash in Duluth backs up traffic on Blatnik Bridge

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A rollover crash has backed up traffic on Garfield Avenue in Duluth.

The crash occurred after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Due to the crash, northbound traffic on the Blatnik Bridge is affected.

Rollover crash backs up traffic on northbound side of Blatnik Bridge (MnDOT)

There is no word on what led up to the crash.

However, no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

