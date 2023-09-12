InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding caused erosion at a downtown Duluth construction site. Crews are spending...
UPDATE: Flash flood leads to erosion in downtown Duluth construction site, major intersection closed
Lincoln Brennan, 4 months, has a very rare brain tumor, known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid....
Parents face uncertainty as 4-month-old son fights rare brain tumor
148th Fighter Wing
How the 148th Fighter Wing stepped up in the wake of 9/11
Northlanders hold fundraiser for local family with mounting medical bills
Northlanders hold fundraiser for local families with mounting medical bills
Superior girl's hockey head coach Doug Trentor named National Coach of the Year
Superior girl’s high school hockey coach receives national recognition

Latest News

Flash flood damage on 2nd St and 7th Ave from Monday night storm in Duluth
Briggs, Hunter, and Ryan hug it out for National Hug and High Five Day
Handing out high fives, hugs on Duluth’s Lakewalk
Jury selection started for the trial of a Superior man accused of killing and dismembering...
Superior Man receives maximum sentence for murder, dismemberment
Superior Armored Rescue Vehicle
Duluth City Council approves purchase of new armored rescue vehicle
Lilly Haldorsen moved to Duluth in 1923 and has witnessed several historic events in the last...
Holding On To History: Norwegian immigrant remembers first century in Duluth