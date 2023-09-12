How the 148th Fighter Wing stepped up in the wake of 9/11

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- 9/11 is a day many members of the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth remember well, because it changed everything.

Just one day after the fall of the Twin Towers, many members at the 148th were put on active duty.

“I got a phone call about a day later,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Durand, with the 148th Fighter Wing. “I had to drop out of school and come up here to work full time for the next year and a half to support our efforts at the 148th.”

Durand was going to school at Winona State University when he got the call from the 148th, and dropping everything to serve his country.

“I missed a lot of birthdays, holidays, weddings, anniversaries, etc.,” said Durand.

Thousands of National Guard and reserve personnel, including Durand and others at the 148th were quickly mobilized for Operation Noble Eagle.

“My participation in Operation Noble Eagle has really been all over the United States supporting 24/7 alert,” said Durand. “Really East Coast, West Coast, Midwest, presidential support based on wherever the president happens to be.”

22 years later, Durand continues to do flyover air patrol over the nation’s largest events, like Super Bowl 51.

But those flyovers are just one of the security operations the 148th did in their effort to protect the nation.

“We have supported Iraqi freedom, Enduring freedom,” said Audra Flanagan, the Chief of Public Affairs at the 148th Fighter Wing. “We have been to the Republic of Korea. We have been to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and all over the world.”

Showing the endurance those at the 148th Fighter Wing have when it comes to protecting their nation, in a post 9/11 world.

“I feel a lot of pride with being associated with the 148th,” said Flanagan.

