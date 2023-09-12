Heavy rain floods Duluth roads, Flash Flood Warning remains in effect

Heavy Duluth rains causing road flooding.
Heavy Duluth rains causing road flooding.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Heavy rain in the city of Duluth is causing flooding on roads and in buildings.

The video above shows the intersection of North 7th Avenue East and East Third Street.

Duluth's heavy rain causing traffic stops on I-35.
Duluth's heavy rain causing traffic stops on I-35.(Northern News Now)

Above are photos of traffic stopped due to flooding on I-35 near the tunnels.

There are also reports of flooding on Arrowhead Road between Kenwood Ave. and Rice Lake Road with the roadway impassable in spots.

This is a developing story. Stick with Northern News Now overnight for the latest.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die, one critically injured in vehicle crash near Floodwood
UPDATE: Authorities identify people involved in fatal vehicle crash near Floodwood Saturday
One person dead after train and vehicle collision Saturday in Sawyer Township
One person dead after train and vehicle collision Saturday in Sawyer Township
Lincoln Brennan, 4 months, has a very rare brain tumor, known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid....
Parents face uncertainty as 4-month-old son fights rare brain tumor
Northlanders hold fundraiser for local family with mounting medical bills
Northlanders hold fundraiser for local families with mounting medical bills
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener

Latest News

Heavy rain in Duluth causing flooding
University of Minnesota, Duluth
Vikings VP to visit UMD for Distinguished Speakers event
148th Fighter Wing
How the 148th Fighter Wing stepped up in the wake of 9/11
The City of Duluth's drinking water is sourced from Lake Superior rather than groundwater.
Dry conditions continue to worsen in Minnesota