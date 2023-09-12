Heavy rain floods Duluth roads, Flash Flood Warning remains in effect

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Heavy rain in the city of Duluth is causing flooding on roads and in buildings.

The video above shows the intersection of North 7th Avenue East and East Third Street.

Duluth's heavy rain causing traffic stops on I-35. (Northern News Now)

Above are photos of traffic stopped due to flooding on I-35 near the tunnels.

There are also reports of flooding on Arrowhead Road between Kenwood Ave. and Rice Lake Road with the roadway impassable in spots.

This is a developing story. Stick with Northern News Now overnight for the latest.

