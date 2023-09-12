Frost looking more likely for Wednesday morning

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies. Tonight the skies will clear and the winds will be calm. Lows will tumble into the 30′s tonight, meaning our first big frost chance of the season! If you live away from the lake, cover up those gardens or bring plants indoors. We could also see some freezing fog on the Range tonight, which could bring some beautiful Rime Frost on trees if it gets cold enough.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies and mild conditions. Highs will be in the low 60′s, so still below average. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the lower 70′s with southerly winds 5-10mph. Should be a beautiful day!

FRIDAY: Friday morning we will have a 60% chance of showers. After 10am we will have a 50% chance of showers through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with westerly winds.

