Duluth City Council approves purchase of new armored rescue vehicle

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth has approved the purchase of a new armored rescue vehicle.

The council voted unanimously Monday night to purchase the vehicle from Lenco Industries for $377,315.60 with current savings.

According to officials, the vehicle will be used in situations including an active shooter, hostage rescue, and natural disaster response.

In the past few years, Duluth Police have had to borrow an armored vehicle from Superior Police costing the department thousands of dollars.

The new vehicle will arrive sometime next year.

