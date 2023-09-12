A dreary day Tuesday followed by a cold morning Wednesday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: Today will see cold and dreary conditions with morning showers in eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin ending around lunchtime. The highs will be in the mid 50′s for most of us with a cool breeze out of the E at 10-15 MPH. Some partial clearing is likely in the late afternoon as conditions become clear overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A clear night following a cold Tuesday result in cold early morning low temperatures, with frost likely away from Lake Superior. A frost advisory is in effect from 2:00 AM to 8:00 AM Wednesday morning. Following a cold start sunny skies persist, and temperatures rebound into the lower 60′s.

THURSDAY: Likely the best day of the week, Thursday will be pleasant with some partly cloudy skies and a highs in the low to middle 70′s across the region, with some upper 70′s possible.

