City Council approves lowering fines for those who violate smoking ordinance

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city leaders have voted to lower the fines for those who violate the smoking ordinance in the city including both tobacco and recreational marijuana.

In an 8-0 vote Monday, councilors were all in favor of reducing the fine to $25 dollars for a first violation, $50 for a second, and $75 for a third or subsequent violation.

These new fines are an amendment to the previously existing fine made in August of $75 for a first violation, $125 for the second, and $300 thereon.

The city council made the change after community feedback.

The charge, which is a petty misdemeanor, prohibits smoking or vaping in any city park and near medical facilities among other places.

Just last month the city officially banned recreational marijuana in most public places in line where tobacco is regulated.

