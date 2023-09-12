City Council approves lowering fines for those who violate smoking ordinance

Duluth City Council approves of smoking ordinance.
Duluth City Council approves of smoking ordinance.(Northern News Now)
By Laura Lee
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city leaders have voted to lower the fines for those who violate the smoking ordinance in the city including both tobacco and recreational marijuana.

In an 8-0 vote Monday, councilors were all in favor of reducing the fine to $25 dollars for a first violation, $50 for a second, and $75 for a third or subsequent violation. 

These new fines are an amendment to the previously existing fine made in August of $75 for a first violation, $125 for the second, and $300 thereon.

The city council made the change after community feedback. 

The charge, which is a petty misdemeanor, prohibits smoking or vaping in any city park and near medical facilities among other places.

Just last month the city officially banned recreational marijuana in most public places in line where tobacco is regulated.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding caused erosion at a downtown Duluth construction site. Crews are spending...
UPDATE: Flash flood leads to erosion in downtown Duluth construction site, major intersection closed
Lincoln Brennan, 4 months, has a very rare brain tumor, known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid....
Parents face uncertainty as 4-month-old son fights rare brain tumor
148th Fighter Wing
How the 148th Fighter Wing stepped up in the wake of 9/11
Northlanders hold fundraiser for local family with mounting medical bills
Northlanders hold fundraiser for local families with mounting medical bills
Superior girl's hockey head coach Doug Trentor named National Coach of the Year
Superior girl’s high school hockey coach receives national recognition

Latest News

Flash flood damage on 2nd St and 7th Ave from Monday night storm in Duluth
Briggs, Hunter, and Ryan hug it out for National Hug and High Five Day
Handing out high fives, hugs on Duluth’s Lakewalk
Jury selection started for the trial of a Superior man accused of killing and dismembering...
Superior Man receives maximum sentence for murder, dismemberment
Superior Armored Rescue Vehicle
Duluth City Council approves purchase of new armored rescue vehicle