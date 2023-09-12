City by City: Superior, Grand Rapids, Ironwood

Superior, WI- The Humane Society of Douglas County is hosting its annual fundraiser on Saturday, September 16. The 25th Annual Cause for the Paws 5k will be held at the entry to Barker’s Island. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Dogs are welcome! Additionally, VIP Pizza is hosting the Spay-ghetti Dinner event Wednesday through Saturday which will also raise money for the shelter.

Grand Rapids, MN- The Angel Fund is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, September 16. Kickin’ Cancer in the Cornhole will be held at Rapids Brewing Company at 1 p.m. Up to 64 teams will be able to compete and registration also includes lunch. Competitors and the community alike are all invited to stop in for a bite to eat or purchase raffle tickets. Preregistration is available but sign-up will be taken the day of if there’s room.

Ironwood, MI- Fundraising for a new playground is nearing its deadline. The City of Ironwood is raising money to build a new playground at Hiawatha Park. If the city can raise $50,000, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will match that donation. They have already received a separate $50,000 donation from a local doctor that will not impact the matching amount. Fundraising will be open through Wednesday, September 13 at 11:30 p.m. The campaign is about $8,000 behind its goal.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

