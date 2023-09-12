Carlton County fire now 100% contained

BARNUM, MN. (Northern News Now) - More than a week after firefighting efforts began, a wildfire in Carlton County is now 100% contained.

Authorities shared that update Tuesday morning, in reference to a fire that burned about 80 acres of land near County Road 11 in Barnum.

About six properties were evacuated at one point, but residents were allowed to return late last week.

An infrared drone was used to identify any remaining hot areas Tuesday.

Once the drone has identified hotspots through inferred imaging, crews can check for any smoldering. (Photo by MNICS Team B-Aaron Mielke) (MNICS Team B-Aaron Mielke)

The Minnesota Incident Command System Team B will turn the burn site over to the local unit on September 13 to continue to monitor the situation.

All evacuation orders and road closures have been lifted, and electronic signs have been placed on County Road 11 for safety.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.