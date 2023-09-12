Baldwin calls for crack down on non-dairy products

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wis. lawmaker is calling for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to crack down on lab-grown imitation dairy products.

Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, along with Republican Idaho Senator Jim Risch led a bipartisan group in sending a letter to the FDA demanding that certain standards be upheld.

The FDA defines dairy products as being from dairy animals, but Baldwin says the Administration has failed to enforce its own regulations, allowing non-dairy products to use terms such as milk and yogurt.

Baldwin says the mislabeling of non-dairy products is hurting dairy farmers across Wis. and the country.

“It’s just so important that consumers have accurate labels. And it’s also really important to the dairy industry that people know when it when it says milk, that it’s really milk,” Baldwin said.

According to Baldwin, cell-based alternatives grossed nearly $39 billion in 2022, and the market is projected to reach $123.2 billion by 2029.

Additional information is available on Senator Baldwin’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.