Baldwin calls for crack down on non-dairy products

Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wis. lawmaker is calling for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to crack down on lab-grown imitation dairy products.

Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, along with Republican Idaho Senator Jim Risch led a bipartisan group in sending a letter to the FDA demanding that certain standards be upheld.

The FDA defines dairy products as being from dairy animals, but Baldwin says the Administration has failed to enforce its own regulations, allowing non-dairy products to use terms such as milk and yogurt.

Baldwin says the mislabeling of non-dairy products is hurting dairy farmers across Wis. and the country.

“It’s just so important that consumers have accurate labels. And it’s also really important to the dairy industry that people know when it when it says milk, that it’s really milk,” Baldwin said.

According to Baldwin, cell-based alternatives grossed nearly $39 billion in 2022, and the market is projected to reach $123.2 billion by 2029.

Additional information is available on Senator Baldwin’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash flooding caused erosion at a downtown Duluth construction site. Crews are spending...
UPDATE: Superior Street reopens after flash flood caused significant erosion
Rollover crash on Garfield Avenue
Rollover crash in Duluth backs up traffic on Blatnik Bridge
Jury selection started for the trial of a Superior man accused of killing and dismembering...
Superior Man receives maximum sentence for murder, dismemberment
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
Northern News Now
A dreary day Tuesday followed by a cold morning Wednesday

Latest News

Hunter McCullough breaks down this year's precipitation stats
La Pointe town seal
La Pointe’s Harbor Commission plans to purchase Madeline Island Ferry Line
Image of the heavy rain and damage caused by Monday's flash flooding
Monday night’s flash flooding event, how did it happen?
Drill crew pulls core sample at Tamarack exploration project.
Defense Department awards $20.6 million to support nickel prospecting in Minnesota and Michigan
Old Central High School closes exhibit at the Depot
Old Central High School display closes with a look to the future