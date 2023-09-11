Writers Guild of America to protest ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."
FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America is taking a stand against “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Production on Barrymore’s namesake television show will start soon.

On Sunday, Barrymore posted a message on Instagram saying she stands in “solidarity with the strike.” However, WGA says any sort of writing done on the show violates its strike rules and that they are protesting the move.

The guild, which has more than 11,000 members, went on strike May 2.

So far, there is no word on a possible end date to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die, one critically injured in vehicle crash near Floodwood
UPDATE: Authorities identify people involved in fatal vehicle crash near Floodwood Saturday
One person dead after train and vehicle collision Saturday in Sawyer Township
One person dead after train and vehicle collision Saturday in Sawyer Township
Monday's rain will run a tenth to third of an inch.
Thunder may rumble Monday with a mini-dry spell starting Tuesday
Duluth hold 29th annual Harvest Festival
Duluth holds the 29th annual Lake Superior Harvest Festival
Wildfire near Barnum 98% contained as of Sunday (Credit-David Baker: MNICS Team B)
Wildfire near Barnum 98% contained as of Sunday

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia to meet Putin, Moscow and Pyongyang confirm
FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New...
LIVE: The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
First responder deaths from post-9/11 illnesses nearly equals the number of firefighters who...
9/11 health impacts linger
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer slips out of search area, changes appearance and tries to contact former co-workers
The former roommate of an escaped murderer in Pennsylvania is helping police with the search....
Former roommate of escaped murderer helping police with search