Showers today into tonight before drying out on Tuesday
MONDAY: Today will begin with some clouds and sun before showers and some thunderstorms move in throughout the afternoon. There will be a breeze out of the E at 10-15 MPH as a low-pressure system slides to our south and continues the showers overnight tonight into the early AM hours tomorrow. The high will be 63 with a 60% chance of rain.
TUESDAY: Tuesday will begin with some leftover showers from Monday’s system with clearing expected throughout the day as high pressure takes control. Winds will be out of the E at 5-10 MPH with cooler than average temperatures and a high of 58 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will feature cold morning temperatures with lows in the 30′s for most of the region. Temperatures rebound into the lower 60′s with a high of 63 in Duluth and mostly sunny skies and a lake breeze along the north shore with a SE breeze at 5-15 MPH.
