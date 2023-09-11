Ryan gets kicked into shape at 9Round Fitness

Ryan thriving during a 9Round Fitness workout
Ryan thriving during a 9Round Fitness workout(Northern News Now)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Over at Duluth’s Kenwood shopping area, punches and kicks are being shared, all in the name of fitness.

Ryan got the chance to stop by 9Round Fitness to experience an intense, satisfying workout.

Owner and operator Johanna Rich showed Ryan the ropes, guiding him to become a better athlete thanks to the exercises used in the world of kickboxing.

For more information on 9Round Fitness, click here.

