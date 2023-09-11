Plant Explorers: Locals learn about plant ecology on Park Point Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A walk on the beach with an educational purpose, that was the goal for a gathering at Park Point on Sunday.

The Arrowhead Native Plant Explorers is a local organization that helps people learn about the native plants in our region.

They hold monthly gatherings featuring an expert teaching people about plant ecology.

Sunday attendees walked along the beach at Park Point learning about plants that inhabit the area.

The organization was founded in 2021.

Leaders said anyone is welcome to attend their events.

“One of the reasons we wanted to do this group is because we wanted to connect people who are interested in learning about native plants and specifically where they occur in the Arrowhead region,” said Jinny Alexander, Arrowhead Native Plant Explorers President.

Participants in their events learn how to identify plants through field exploration and expert presentations.

Previous exploration events were held at places like Brule River and Jay Cooke.

