Northlanders hold fundraiser for local families with mounting medical bills

Northlanders hold fundraiser for local family with mounting medical bills(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of people gathered in Superior Sunday raising money to help two families with mounting medical bills.

Members of the Savoy and Flynn families were severely burned earlier this summer during a bonfire.

Some of their best friends held a fundraiser Sunday at Dodgie’s East End Tavern in Superior.

Attendees could take part in raffles, 50/50′s, listen to live music, and more.

According to a GoFundMe, money raised will help offset costs for hospital stays and prolonged time away from work.

For some of the event’s organizers, the turnout was inspiring.

“It’s amazing. Yeah, it’s beautiful. I mean the community is great, you know giving and everything,” said Sam Benson and Emily Thompson, friends and organizers of the fundraiser. “They’re the perfect people to get help because they help everybody.”

For donation information, click here.

