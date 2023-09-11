Learning how to mold clay into art at Duluth Pottery

Hunter learning how to mold clay at Duluth Pottery
Hunter learning how to mold clay at Duluth Pottery(Northern News Now)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mugs, bowls, and other beautiful pieces of art are being pushed out with thoughtfulness, creativity, and efficiency at a shop in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District.

Owner of Duluth Pottery Karin Kraemer has been making art in the city since 1998, spending recent years at her space on West Superior Street.

Kraemer is well known for her popular, eye-catching mugs found filled with coffee at Duluth Grill.

Briggs, Hunter, and Ryan stopped by to see how well they could turn clay into a functional ceramic piece using a potter’s wheel.

You can find Duluth Pottery’s work at their gallery or website here.

