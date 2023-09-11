HEROIC HOPE: Decades after 9/11, Northland veteran uses organization to help fellow servicemembers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mike Waldron traveled halfway across the world in 2003 to fight the war on terror after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

He doesn’t remember much of what happened on September 11, 2001, but his reaction to news reports that the World Trade Center had been hit by hijacked planes was similar to most around the world.

“I think like most of the U.S. we didn’t understand that we were under attack,” Waldron said.

At the time of the attacks, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, serving in the Marine Corps Infantry.

According to him, they were the first ones ready to defend the United States.

“We had our Humvees and our weapons ready to get on a ship and go to the Middle East so within 48 hours, we were ready to go,” Waldron said.

He wouldn’t arrive in the Middle East for another two years, though.

Around February of 2003, his feet, along with many other servicemembers, were planted in Kuwait.

“We just dug some holes and we just lived in them, lived in them for about 6 weeks,” he said. “Until President Bush declared war.”

After President George W. Bush declared war on Iraq in March 2003, the region became riddled with the sounds of explosions and sights of smoke plumes.

“I was riding in a Humvee, manning a fully automatic grenade launcher and I could hear the explosions and the smoke was billowing and it was such a surreal feeling,” Waldron said.

After being on the ground for seven months, he made his way back to the United States, and soon found out, he wasn’t the same person when he deployed.

“I didn’t realize it at first, I had really strong control over my emotions,” he said. “Like I didn’t get upset, I didn’t get sad and I thought that was a really good thing.”

His spouse disagreed.

Dreams turned to nightmares and chest pain and panic attacks became the norm for him.

After getting tunnel vision while driving one day, Waldron visited the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center.

“The doctors said I was fine, gave me an EKG, and sent me home,” he said.

He made several visits to the VA without any solution, but eventually, they found the culprit.

“I realized these fears or triggers that I had today were caused by being combat 10 years ago,” Waldron said.

After months of questions, and finally getting a diagnosis for himself, he found that he wasn’t the only veteran dealing with similar things.

According to a recent estimate from the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University, over 7,000 U.S. service members have died in the post-9/11 war zones of Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and elsewhere.

In the same time, over 120,000 veterans have committed suicide, according to Stop Soldier Suicide.

“It’s a staggering, staggering number,” Waldron said.

Realizing how big of a problem it was, he created 23rd Veteran, a Duluth-based organization that helps vets like him.

They work together in small groups.

“We do an hour workout and get our heart rates up,” he said. “And then we sit down on the gym floor right there and go through our psychology together.”

Waldron and his team try to change a negative outlook on everyday situations, into positive ones.

“Our subconscious can start to recognize a crowded restaurant as a fun and trusting environment, rather than a place full of possible enemies,” he said.

For him, he says it was a calling to help his fellow servicemen and women.

”I not only knew that I could help people in this area, but help the friends that I served with like I felt obligated to,” he said.

A call to serve, not just his country, but the ones he knows best.

“The team environment that we’ve built here is really something special,” Waldron said.

23rd Veteran currently operates in-person in Duluth, providing free programs for veterans.

For more information about the organization, you can head to their website here.

