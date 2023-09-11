Crews battle early morning garage fire in Virginia

Multiple Agencies Responded
Early morning garage fire in Virginia, MN
Early morning garage fire in Virginia, MN(Friends of the Northland FireWire)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews battled a garage fire in Virginia Monday morning.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, the Virginia and Eveleth Fire Departments responded to the fire around 6:45 a.m. on Telegraph Drive.

The fire was quickly contained.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

