Crews battle early morning garage fire in Virginia

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews battled a garage fire in Virginia Monday morning.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, the Virginia and Eveleth Fire Departments responded to the fire around 6:45 a.m. on Telegraph Drive.

The fire was quickly contained.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Early morning Virginia, MN garage fire (Friends of the Northland FireWire)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.