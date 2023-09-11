Cool start to week, warmer temperatures ahead

Northern News Now Afternoon Forecast 09/11/2023
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY EVENING: Scattered rain showers will continue to be likely into the evening and most of the overnight hours. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: A chance for rain with mostly cloudy skies will start the day, but high pressure will slowly dry us out in the afternoon and evening with decreasing clouds. Highs only reach the 50s for most locations. We’re watching the potential for widespread frost early Wednesday as lows may fall into the low 40s to even a couple low 30s. Not a bad idea to cover any plants you’d like to survive a little longer.

WEDNESDAY: After a potentially frosty start, we’ll rebound into the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 30s to upper 40s with mostly clear skies. Some more patchy frost will be possible early Thursday.

THURSDAY: High pressure keeps skies mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies.

