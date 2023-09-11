City by City: Esko, Superior, Wakefield

Esko, MN- The Esko Fire Department recently received upgrades from a statewide grant program. Minnesota Energy Resources awarded five departments 2,000 each as part of the Rewarding Responders Grant Program. The Esko Fire Department put its money toward a new positive-pressure ventilation fan.

Superior, WI- The North End Nightmare 5K will be held on October 28. New this year, the event will be held at 11 a.m. The race course will stay the same, starting and finishing near Earth Rider Brewery. The Halloween event coincides with the day-long Superior Spooktacular Celebration. All participants will receive a sweatshirt and free drink ticket. Early registration runs through September 15.

Wakefield, MI- Michigan State Police Wakefield Post 86 is hosting a community open house on Wednesday, September 13 at the unit building on Lake Street. The family-friendly event will allow community members to meet local law enforcement, learn more about local services and more. The K9 teams will be there as well as the DNR and fire department. The Ironwood Rotary will also be selling burgers and hot dogs as a fundraiser. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

