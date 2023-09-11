91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’

A Fox Valley man estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber. And at the age of 91, he just opened a new shop. (Source: WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – They say do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.

That must be true for one Wisconsin man, because even at 91 years old, he’s still at it.

Not only is Bob Rohloff still cutting hair, but after working for more than a decade at someone else’s barber shop, he’s once again opening his own shop. He’s calling it Bob’s Old Fashioned Barber Shop in Hortonville.

Rohloff followed in his father’s footsteps and started cutting hair in 1948 when he was still in high school.

After a lifetime of working and owning various shops, he said he tried to retire when he and his wife lived in Arizona, but retirement didn’t last long.

“If I ever get the chance, because I’ve always had my own shop, the right combination comes along, I will start a shop … I didn’t tell my family or nothing because I knew they wouldn’t agree,” he said.

What he loves most is interacting with customers. Plus, Rohloff says he doesn’t have any arthritis, so why not continue working?

As of now, he’s not putting any timeline on how long he’s going to keep doing it – but he estimates he has given 100,000 haircuts in his lifetime.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die, one critically injured in vehicle crash near Floodwood
UPDATE: Authorities identify people involved in fatal vehicle crash near Floodwood Saturday
One person dead after train and vehicle collision Saturday in Sawyer Township
One person dead after train and vehicle collision Saturday in Sawyer Township
Lincoln Brennan, 4 months, has a very rare brain tumor, known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid....
Parents face uncertainty as 4-month-old son fights rare brain tumor
Northlanders hold fundraiser for local family with mounting medical bills
Northlanders hold fundraiser for local families with mounting medical bills
Monday's rain will run a tenth to third of an inch.
Thunder may rumble Monday with a mini-dry spell starting Tuesday

Latest News

The moment of silence at 9:37 a.m. marks the time hijacked Flight 77 struck the Pentagon 22...
Moment of silence held during 9/11 ceremony
Ryan thriving during a 9Round Fitness workout
Ryan gets kicked into shape at 9Round Fitness
Hunter learning how to mold clay at Duluth Pottery
Learning how to mold clay into art at Duluth Pottery
Ric Flair's Wooooo! Energy is available in dragon fruit, lemon and strawberry banana flavors.
Wrestling legend Ric Flair launches new energy drink
A dash camera recorded the moment an office chair base flew into a Utah family's windshield....
Chair flies into car's windshield