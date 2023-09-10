Wildfire near Barnum 98% contained as of Sunday

Wildfire near Barnum 98% contained as of Sunday (Credit-David Baker: MNICS Team B)
Wildfire near Barnum 98% contained as of Sunday (Credit-David Baker: MNICS Team B)(Credit-David Baker: MNICS Team B)
By Robb Coles
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, the wildfire that started burning earlier this week near Barnum Minnesota is 98% contained.

The Minnesota Incident Command System reported that via their social media channels Sunday.

According to MINCS, on Sunday heavy machinery and firefighters will continue to mop up hot areas of the fire, working in tandem to push the vegetation to expose the burning peat, and then spray water to cool and extinguish the burning vegetation.

With precise mapping tools, authorities determined the fire was 82 acres in size.

Saturday MINCS used infrared flight to locate hot spots within the fire and determine how to use their resources.

According to authorities, the western portion of the fire holds more heat than the eastern portion due to vegetation type.

All evacuation orders and road closures have been lifted.

Electronic signs have been placed on County Road 11 for safety.

Authorities urge drivers to use caution and be aware of firefighter traffic.

