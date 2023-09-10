UMD Volleyball wins both matches at Up North Tournament

#7 ranked Bulldogs defeat Northern Michigan and Southern New Hampshire
By Daniel Chiarelli and Alexis Beckett
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The #7 ranked UMD Bulldogs defeated both Northern Michigan and Southern New Hampshire today in the Up North Tournament at Romano Gym in Duluth.

In Saturday’s first match, the Bulldogs won all three sets to defeat the Northern Michigan Wildcats. (3-0)

Samantha Paulsen led UMD in kills in this match with 13.

In their second match of the afternoon, the Bulldogs won the tiebreaking third set 25-21 against Southern New Hampshire. (2-1)

UMD had 49 kills to Southern New Hampshire’s 29.

Up next for the 7th ranked Bulldogs is a trip to Bismark, ND to take on the University of Mary next Friday, September 15th.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die, one critically injured in vehicle crash near Floodwood
Two people die, one injured in vehicle crash near Floodwood
Fond du Lac police believe there is no threat to the public
Fond Du Lac human services buildings locked down, employees evacuated
One person dead after train and vehicle collision Saturday in Sawyer Township
One person dead after train and vehicle collision Saturday in Sawyer Township
Chisholm Police and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office respond to the scene after a person...
Investigation underway after person injured with knife in Chisholm
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights: Week 2 Highlights from around the Northland

Latest News

UMD Volleyball picks up victories in the Up North Tournament
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras reacts against the New York Yankees during the ninth...
Loáisiga allowed go-ahead homer to Taylor in Yankees’ 9-2 loss to Brewers after honoring 1998 team
Minnesota Twins left fielder Willi Castro (50), center fielder Andrew Stevenson (45) and right...
Twins beat Mets 8-4 as Kyle Farmer leads barrage of 2-out RBIs
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights Plays of the Night