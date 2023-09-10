UMD Volleyball wins both matches at Up North Tournament

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The #7 ranked UMD Bulldogs defeated both Northern Michigan and Southern New Hampshire today in the Up North Tournament at Romano Gym in Duluth.

In Saturday’s first match, the Bulldogs won all three sets to defeat the Northern Michigan Wildcats. (3-0)

Samantha Paulsen led UMD in kills in this match with 13.

In their second match of the afternoon, the Bulldogs won the tiebreaking third set 25-21 against Southern New Hampshire. (2-1)

UMD had 49 kills to Southern New Hampshire’s 29.

Up next for the 7th ranked Bulldogs is a trip to Bismark, ND to take on the University of Mary next Friday, September 15th.

