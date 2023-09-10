Thunder may rumble Monday with a mini-dry spell starting Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: On Saturday, we talked about the back and forth battle between rain-maker lows and cloud crushing highs that makes our mid-latitude weather so changeable. The changes will continue Sunday and Monday. Slightly higher air pressure has allowed a bit of sun to shine on Sunday. On Monday, a new low from the west will increase cloud cover and create a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The latest models still indicate that severe storms are not very likely because temperatures will be cooler than normal. Monday may produce a tenth to third of an inch of rain for many towns. After that, the next high will clear the sky from Tuesday to Thursday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Weak high pressure will make for a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will fall toward the upper 40′s. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A fresh low pressure system will create a 40% chance for showers and even a few late season thunderstorms. Showers are more likely in the morning. The thunderstorm chance will be in the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 65. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A new high pressure cell will start to clear the sky so we’ll call the general condition partly sunny for Tuesday. The morning low will be 48. The high will be 60. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The next high that arrives Tuesday will try to keep the sky clear until next Thursday. Friday and Saturday will play host to our next rain chance. Most of the week ahead will be in the 60′s but some 70′s could rise up Thursday and Friday. The normal is 70.

The week ahead will be near normal for temps and feature a few light rain chances. (KBJR)

