Thunder may rumble Monday with a mini-dry spell starting Tuesday

Monday's rain will run a tenth to third of an inch.
Monday's rain will run a tenth to third of an inch.(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: On Saturday, we talked about the back and forth battle between rain-maker lows and cloud crushing highs that makes our mid-latitude weather so changeable. The changes will continue Sunday and Monday. Slightly higher air pressure has allowed a bit of sun to shine on Sunday. On Monday, a new low from the west will increase cloud cover and create a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The latest models still indicate that severe storms are not very likely because temperatures will be cooler than normal. Monday may produce a tenth to third of an inch of rain for many towns. After that, the next high will clear the sky from Tuesday to Thursday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Weak high pressure will make for a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will fall toward the upper 40′s. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

Click above for the video forecast

MONDAY: A fresh low pressure system will create a 40% chance for showers and even a few late season thunderstorms. Showers are more likely in the morning. The thunderstorm chance will be in the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 65. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A new high pressure cell will start to clear the sky so we’ll call the general condition partly sunny for Tuesday. The morning low will be 48. The high will be 60. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The next high that arrives Tuesday will try to keep the sky clear until next Thursday. Friday and Saturday will play host to our next rain chance. Most of the week ahead will be in the 60′s but some 70′s could rise up Thursday and Friday. The normal is 70.

The week ahead will be near normal for temps and feature a few light rain chances.
The week ahead will be near normal for temps and feature a few light rain chances.(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die, one critically injured in vehicle crash near Floodwood
UPDATE: Authorities identify people involved in fatal vehicle crash near Floodwood Saturday
One person dead after train and vehicle collision Saturday in Sawyer Township
One person dead after train and vehicle collision Saturday in Sawyer Township
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights: Week 2 Highlights from around the Northland
Fond du Lac police believe there is no threat to the public
Fond Du Lac human services buildings locked down, employees evacuated
Chisholm Police and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office respond to the scene after a person...
Investigation underway after person injured with knife in Chisholm

Latest News

Click above for the video forecast
Sunday night forecast with Dave Anderson September 10
Two people die, one critically injured in vehicle crash near Floodwood
UPDATE: Authorities identify people involved in fatal vehicle crash near Floodwood Saturday
Wildfire near Barnum 98% contained as of Sunday (Credit-David Baker: MNICS Team B)
Wildfire near Barnum 98% contained as of Sunday
Light rain may fall on Monday
Sunday should be partly sunny, showers and even storms may pop Monday