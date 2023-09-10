Lions Club holds 2nd ever ‘Strides for Diabetes Rally’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Northlanders were hitting their stride around Duluth to raise money for diabetes.

The Duluth Lions Club held its second annual “Strides for Diabetes Rally”.

Participants could take part in a walk through the campus of St. Scholastica, as well as attend a special presentation from Essentia Health’s Diabetes Center.

In the United States, approximately 34 million people have diabetes, with one in five of them not knowing it.

The Lion’s Club Erick Schlacks said the event is for raising awareness and to provide access to testing.

“One of the things we did at this rally was we had UMD pharmacy students come and they offered free glucose screening to anyone who wanted it,” said Schlacks.

Organizers offered an online physical activity challenge for participants to complete ahead of today’s event.

