Lake Superior Railroad Museum celebrates half century of history

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Over 100 people gathered in the St. Louis County Depot to celebrate 50 years of railroad history.

A half-century ago in 1973, the Lake Superior Railroad Museum (LSRM) came to Duluth.

This weekend they celebrated with an awards ceremony, a gala, a Great Hall dinner, jazz music, and more.

On Friday, the festivities began as long-time volunteers and staff members were awarded for their work.

At the gala on Saturday, Gordon Trafton spoke to the crowd before an anniversary cake was served and the quilt raffle.

According to Executive Director Ken Buehler, USA Today gave LSRM national recognition as the best transportation museum in America.

“We’re celebrating their vision and all the work of our volunteers and staff over the years that have believed in that vision, grown that vision, and brought us to half a century of preserving, interpreting, and presenting to the public railroad history,” said Buehler.

Over the last 50 years, there have been many changes that bring the railroad history to life including the North Shore Scenic Railroad, which according to Buehler will carry over 110,000 passengers safely around Lake Superior.

