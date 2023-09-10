Duluth holds the 29th annual Lake Superior Harvest Festival

Duluth hold 29th annual Harvest Festival
Duluth hold 29th annual Harvest Festival(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Get a chance to buy some fresh produce and look at some cool cars.

Crowds of people swarmed the Bayfront Festival Park Saturday for an arrangement of live music, tasty foods, and jewelry.

This year marks the 29th annual Lake Superior Harvest Festival.

The event started out as just a small farmers market for local farmers in the area.

Now it’s grown to have so much more.

Julie Allen, a member of the Sustainable Farming Association encourages customers to enjoy their time at the festival and take advantage of the vendors and their products.

“The tagline of Harvest Fest is celebrating food, farmers, and community, and we appreciate everyone coming out today,” Allen said.

The Harvest Festival has more than 100 vendors attending and expects to bring in numerous patrons.

Vendors sold produce such as apples, honey, and even flowers with lines of people waiting to get their hands on the products.

This year the Harvest Festival introduced an Energy Fair which displayed different models of electric cars.

Customers were given the full experience, being able to see the car’s engines and even get a rundown of the vehicle’s settings and effects.

