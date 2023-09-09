Two people die, one injured in vehicle crash near Floodwood

By Robb Coles
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two people are dead and one was critically injured after an early morning car crash near Floodwood Saturday.

According to authorities, deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to an automated 911 call from an iPhone stating that the owner had been in a severe crash around 2:45 Saturday morning.

The vehicle was located on a curve near the 11500 block of Highway 8, near Floodwood.

When crews arrived, deputies found two occupants of the vehicle deceased and the driver in critical condition still trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

According to authorities, alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors to the crash, but the cause remains under investigation.

Names of the involved parties are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

