Partly sunny Sunday could become thundery Monday

Light rain may fall on Monday
By Dave Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER STORY: The age-old back and forth battle between rain making lows and cloud clearing highs will continue Sunday and Monday. Slightly higher air pressure will allow a little bit of sun to shine on Sunday. Then, a western low will thicken the cloud cover and cough up a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are not very likely because temperatures will be cooler than normal. Monday may produce a tenth to quarter inch of rain for many towns. After that, yet another high will clear the sky for several days.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will wobble between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy but it should be mostly dry after a slight rain chance passes the region. The low temp will be near 52. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Weak high pressure will fill in behind the departure of the Saturday low. That will make for a partly sunny sky. The afternoon high temperature will approach 67. The normal is around 71. The wind will be N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A migratory mid-latitude low pressure system will create a 40% chance for showers and even a few late season thunderstorms. The low temperature will start at 48. The high will reach 62. The wind will be NE 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The next high will arrive Tuesday and keep the sky clear until next Friday. Next Saturday will feature a rain chance. Most of the week ahead will be in the 60′s but some 70′s could rise up Thursday and Friday.

The week ahead will be cool and dry for the most part.
