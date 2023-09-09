One person dead after train and vehicle collision Saturday in Sawyer Township

CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person is dead after an accident involving a train and vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, crews were notified of the accident around 4:30 Saturday morning.

The incident happened near Lammi Road and Highway 210 in Sawyer Township.

According to authorities, a 22-year-old from Wright, Minnesota was driving south on Lammi Road and was struck by the train.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train was traveling westbound parallel with Highway 210.

The train struck the vehicle broadside, and both stopped a distance from the intersection.

The vehicle’s driver was the sole occupant in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No BNSF personnel on the train were injured.

There’s an ongoing investigation into the incident.

