Minnesota Mile raises money for Young Athlete’s Foundation

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Runners gathered at Enger Park in Duluth Friday for this year’s Minnesota Mile race.

They left the finish line in three waves to run along the Skyline Parkway before taking a trip around Enger Park.

There was a competitive race for both the men’s and women’s divisions, as well as a corporate race, which allowed businesses to participate as a team.

Friday’s race was made possible by organizers with Grandma’s Marathon and the Young Athletes Foundation.

“All the net proceeds from events like tonight, the Minnesota Mile, and other events we have throughout the year, those go directly to the Young Athlete’s Foundation and the Young Athlete’s Foundation then in turn issues a series of community grants,” said Grandma’s Marathon Marketing Director Zach Schneider.

For the second year, traveling trophies were presented to the corporate team with the best finish time and most overall participants.

Any roads around Enger Park that were closed for today’s race, are back open.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac police believe there is no threat to the public
Fond Du Lac human services buildings locked down, employees evacuated
Prices at some Kwik Trips rose .42 cents in a matter of hours.
Gas prices spike dramatically at some Twin Ports stations
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Chisholm Police and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office respond to the scene after a person...
Investigation underway after person injured with knife in Chisholm
The driver of the lawnmower sustained life-threatening injuries.
Riding lawnmower rear-ended on Highway 25 near Little Falls

Latest News

Duluth Denfeld unveils new stadium name
Walt Hunting Stadium at Marv Heikkinen Field
Denfeld officially unveils new stadium and field name
Week 2 Friday Night Lights Highlights, WIAA
Week 2 Friday Night Lights Highlights, MSHSL